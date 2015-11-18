http://www.stlbaseballweekly.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/11/NL-Manager-of-the-Year-discussion.mp3

The Baseball Writers’ Association of America (BBWAA) announced their Manager of the Year winners for 2015 tonight with Jeff Bannister of the Texas Rangers and Joe Maddon of the Chicago Cubs taking home the honors.

St. Louis Cardinals Manager Mike Matheny finished second in the National League balloting–receiving nine first place votes and 87 points compared to 18 first place votes and 124 points for Maddon.

New York Mets Manager Terry Collins finished in third place with 49 points while Pittsburgh’s Clint Hurdle (8), San Francisco’s Bruce Bochy (1), and former LA Dodgers Manager Don Mattingly (1) rounded out the point totals.

Maddon appeared on every ballot, while two writers–Paul Daugherty of the Cincinnati Enquirer and Chris Jenkins of the San Diego Union-Tribune, were the only two writers to not include Matheny on their ballot. Scoring was on the 5-3-1 system.

Leading the Chicago Cubs to a 97-65 record and third place finish in the National League Central, Maddon received much of his attention and credit centered on his leading the youth of his team.

But some perspective on the youth movement…

The Cardinals had their fare share of youth this past season as well. Six players made their Major League debuts–Tim Cooney, Ed Easley, Mitch Harris, Stephen Piscotty, Cody Stanley, and Travis Tartamella.

And while it has been acknowledged that Matheny led the Cardinals to 100 victories despite the loss of Adam Wainwright, Matt Holliday, Matt Adams, Jaime Garcia, Yadier Molina, and Jordan Walden for extended periods of time in 2015, it’s often overlooked at the youth that stepped up in their places.

Randal Grichuk, Tommy Pham, Xavier Scruggs, Greg Garcia, Piscotty, Easley, Stanley, and Tartamella combined for 844 at-bats during the season. None had even half a season in the big leagues under their belt before the year began.

The Cardinals and Cubs met on Opening Day for 2015. Here’s how many games the players in the lineup that day played:

Matt Carpenter 154 games…Dexter Fowler 156 games

Jason Heyward 154 games…Jorge Soler 101 games

Matt Holliday 73 games…Anthony Rizzo 160 games

Jhonny Peralta 155 games…Starlin Castro 151 games

Matt Adams 60 games…Chris Coghlan 148 games

Yadier Molina 136 games…Mike Olt 6 games

Kolten Wong 150 games….David Ross 72 games

Jon Jay 79 games…Tommy LaStella 33 games

It should be noted that Olt was keeping the bag warm at third base until Kris Bryant could be called up after nine games for contractual purposes. Bryant, the NL Rookie of the Year played in 151 games for the Cubs. Likewise, Ross is the personal catcher for starter Jon Lester and Miguel Montero caught 113 games for Chicago. Addison Russell also played in 142 games.

Grichuk was the only other Cardinals player besides those above to appear in at least 100 games.

photo credit: Bill Greenblatt/UPI, Scott Kane USA TODAY-Sports