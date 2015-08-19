ALTON - Adults interested in singing in Masterworks Chorale may call (618) 304-9094 for more information! The Masterworks Children’s Choruses are ideal for young people who have a love for music and singing! Singers are placed in either of two choruses depending on age and beginners are welcome! Audition dates are: August 18, 20, 25, 27; Sept. 1, 3. Please call (618) 304-9094 or email aklohr@charter.net.

The Masterworks Children’s Chorus and Youth Chorale announce openings for talented young musicians, grades 3-12. Weekly rehearsals are held on Thursday afternoons at Saint Paul United Church of Christ in downtown Belleville. Rehearsals begin on August 20. Auditions are by appointment, through September 15.

The Masterworks Children’s Chorus and Youth Chorale is ideal for young people who have a love for music and singing, and seek a quality, challenging musical experience. Singers are placed in either of two performance levels, depending on age, ability, and experience.

LEVEL ONE: The Masterworks Children’s Chorus is open to beginning and less experienced singers, grades 3 to 8. The Children’s Chorus emphasizes the formation of basic musical skills through quality performance, and participates in four or five public concerts each year. Students are admitted through an elementary audition process. Prior experience is not required, but students are expected to demonstrate a rudimentary grasp of singing skills, and an appropriate level of maturity. Rehearsals are on Thursday afternoons, 4:30 – 6:00 p.m. at St. Paul UCC, Belleville.

Audition requirements: Prospective singers are given a ten-minute audition. Candidates may prepare a simple song, such as a standard patriotic selection. Pop and Broadway selections are not appropriate. Candidates will also be given simple musical exercises to demonstrate vocal range and elementary melodic and rhythmic understanding.

LEVEL TWO: The Masterworks Youth Chorale is a select ensemble open to talented students, grades 5 through 12. The chorus performs at four or five public concerts each year, and aims for a high level of musicianship and artistic achievement. Admission is by audition. Prior experience is preferred, but not required; older beginners may be accepted at the discretion of the conductor. Students are expected to demonstrate vocal and musical ability, an appropriate level of maturity, and a genuine desire to work toward artistic goals. Rehearsals are on Thursday afternoons, 5:00 – 6:45 p.m. at St. Paul UCC, Belleville.

Audition requirements: Prospective singers are given a ten-minute audition. Candidates should prepare an audition piece, either from the standard repertoire of art songs, or from previous choral study and experience. Pop and Broadway selections are not appropriate. Candidates will also be expected to demonstrate vocal range and music reading skills.

To schedule an audition, please write to mcc@singmasterworks.org. Telephone inquiries may be directed during business hours to Mrs. Angi Klohr at aklohr@charter.net or call 618-304-9094.

For more information, please visit our website at www.singmasterworks.org.

