The Masterworks Children’s Choruses, under the direction of Dr. Stephen Mager, is presenting their spring concert: “Voices of Spring.”

The concert is at 3 p.m., April 19, at St. Paul United Church of Christ in Belleville. “Voices of Spring will include music that emphasizes harmony and part singing,” Dr. Mager said. “It will be a very nice variety of classical pieces, joyful spirituals and a surprise encore! I really believe that our Children’s Chorus and Youth Chorale are the premier group in the Metro East, and right near the top in St. Louis.”

In addition, the choruses will offer a presentation of Gilbert and Sullivan’s “H.M.S. Pinafore.” Dressed in costumes, this performance is sure to please.

Individual concert ticket prices are $15 for adults; $5 for students. Tickets are available from chorus members, by mail or by phone (618-641-8670). Groups of 10 or more receive a 20% discount on tickets ordered in advance.

One of the area’s most esteemed choral ensembles, the Masterworks Chorale and Children’s Choruses pursues its mission to “celebrate the transcendent and transforming power of choral music by presenting artistic performances for the education, entertainment, and enrichment of its singers, its patrons, and the greater MetroEast community.”

For more information, visit www.singmasterworks.org. Auditions for the Children’s Choruses are by appointment only. Contact Stephanie Schanot at 618-830-8185 or mcc@singmasterworks.org for an audition (students in grades 3-12)

