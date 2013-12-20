First Night River Bend guests will have the opportunity to enjoy the magical talents of Master Illusionist Keith Jozsef from 3:30-4:30 p.m. New Year’s Eve on the Hatheway stage at Lewis and Clark Community College.

“My crew and I are excited to share our newest illusions with the incredible First Night River Bend audience,” Jozsef said. “Prepare to be amazed!”

Jozsef’s unique blend of art and artifice make him one of today’s most sought-after entertainers. He was the youngest person ever to be voted president of the St. Louis chapter of the International Brotherhood of Magicians, at age 19. Throughout the past 20 years he has enchanted audiences with his impeccable sense of timing and showmanship.

Voted Magician of the Year five times, Jozsef has entertained at corporate events for Anheuser-Busch, Frito-Lay, Monsanto, McDonald's and I.B.M. as well as for celebrities, such as Muhammad Ali, Bob Costas and John Goodman. He has made numerous television appearances on Fox, CBS, and NBC, including two for the St. Louis Cardinals on Fox Sports Midwest, as well as starring in two joint-performances with the renowned St. Louis Symphony Orchestra.

What separates Jozsef from other illusionists is his captivating stage presence. He weaves drama and humor with intimate sleight-of-hand and grand illusion to create emotional works of wonder. He takes his audience on a journey of the imagination and returns them safely, with a renewed sense of mystery to take with them after the show.

For the first time, this year’s family-friendly entertainment will run from 3-7 p.m., exclusively in the newly renovated Hatheway Cultural Center.

Article continues after sponsor message

Redhead Express and The Walker Family will also take the stage in the Hatheway Cultural Center from 5-6:45 p.m. just before the large firework show at 7 p.m.

First Night River Bend is an alcohol-free, family-oriented New Year’s Eve celebration of the arts, featuring live music, juggling, magic and activities for people of all ages. First Night River Bend 2014 is a community project of Lewis and Clark Community College in conjunction with the Lewis and Clark Community College Foundation, the village of Godfrey, WBGZ and The Telegraph.

First Night buttons are currently on sale at Party Magic and all Liberty Bank locations. Buttons are $10. Children 5 and under are admitted free.

Volunteers are still needed for the family-friendly event, which for the first time will run from 3-7 p.m. exclusively in the newly renovated Hatheway Cultural Center.

Those interested in volunteering can contact Melissa Batchelor at (618) 468-7500.

For a complete schedule of entertainers and events, log on to www.lc.edu/firstnight, and to learn more about Redhead Express, visit www.redheadexpress.com.

More like this: