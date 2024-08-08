GODFREY - Nancy Orrill is the latest Good Neighbor Award recipient in the Village of Godfrey following Tuesday’s Public Safety Committee meeting. Orrill was recognized among other accomplishments for her 300 hours of volunteer service and her work through the Master Gardener program.

Trustee Sarah Woodman said Orrill has been gardening since she was 8 years old and became a Master Gardener after completing a 10-week training program through the University of Illinois Extension.

“After working for 31 years, Nancy retired in 2010 and pursued her passion of gardening,” Woodman said. “By 2011, she was the project leader for the Village Garden - that’s the garden behind the Village Hall.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick commended Orrill on all her efforts and said she was a model citizen and a great example for others in her village.

Orrill was previously awarded the Outstanding Master Gardener Award in 2018, and she and her team earned the Outstanding Team Award the following year from the University of Illinois. She was also recognized in 2021 from the State of Illinois for her volunteer service and was named a Woman of Distinction by the YWCA in 2022.

“In caring for the community garden, Nancy creates the budget, applies for grants, oversees the volunteers, and organizes yearly calendar and plant sale fundraisers,” Woodman added. “The program required at least 40 hours of volunteer service, and to date, Nancy has put in 300 hours for this year.”

Woodman also commended the hard work and dedication of Orrill and her team in maintaining the University of Illinois Master Gardener Demonstration Garden, which she said “provides nearly 2,000 pounds of produce every year to the local food pantry.”

Orrill was presented a Certificate of Appreciation and a “Good Neighbor of Godfrey” T-shirt to much applause from attendees. Orrill added that she and her team are always looking for more volunteers to help maintain the Village Garden.

A full recording of the Aug. 6, 2024, Public Safety Committee meeting is available at the top of this story or on Riverbender.com/video.

More like this: