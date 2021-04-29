AFFTON - A massive fire has sent out a plume of smoke visible for miles on the St. Louis side on Thursday afternoon at the Manor Chemical Company plant in the 6900 block of Heege in Affton, MO. Thankfully, no injuries have been reported.

Manor Chemical services customers across the United States and has been in business since 1972. The current clientele for the business consists of automotive aftermarket companies, dry cleaners, paint and coatings industry and industrial manufacturing.

Fire officials said evacuations are in place for anyone within a half-mile of Manor Chemical. Affton School District has said students will be held at the school until the fire is under control.

Manor Chemical sells chemicals in drums that range up to 55 gallons. Fire officials have exhibited caution in the difficult blaze because of the drums stored at the business.

The area should be avoided for this evening by any area motorists.

