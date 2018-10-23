BRIGHTON - Multiple fire departments have responded to a massive fire at MAW Salvage at 1020 Fosterburg Road in Brighton Tuesday morning.

The fire is reportedly contained in a big salvage pile at the facility. The fire call came in at about 9 a.m. Alton Fire Department has a ladder truck on the scene.

Fosterburg, Alton, Brighton, Godfrey, Dorsey, Medora, Jerseyville, QEM, Staunton, Shipman and Bunker Hill fire departments are there and Alton Memorial Ambulance are at the scene.

MAW Salvage is a family owned scrap business started by Mike and Audrey Wolff and in 2010 passed to sons, Nathan, Paul and Thomas. A second yard has also been opened in Hardin.

DEVELOPING...

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

