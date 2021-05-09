COTTAGE HILLS - A massive fire broke out around 3 p.m Sunday in the 300 block of West Macarthur Drive in Cottage Hills.

Article continues after sponsor message

The fire and smoke could be seen for miles. The metal building sustained fire damage and the roof looked to have almost collapsed.

Cottage Hills, Bethalto, Rosewood Heights, Wood River, Meadowbrook, East Alton, and Fosterburg Fire Departments battled the fire. Alton Memorial Ambulance was also on scene. Madison County Sheriff Department and Bethalto Police Department closed off West Macarthur to traffic.

No injuries were reported. It is unknown how the fire started at this time.

More like this: