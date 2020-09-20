BUNKER HILL - A massive fire broke out Sunday evening in a large hay barn in Bunker Hill at Jarden Farm and Trucking at 799 Illinois Route 159 about 2.5 miles south of Bunker Hill. The fire call came in at about 8 p.m. Sunday.

The barn burned to the ground, but was controlled from spreading to other barns nearby by diligent efforts of various fire agencies.

Agencies on hand included Bunker Hill Fire Department, Brighton, Dorsey, Prairietown, Holiday Shores, Gillespie, Benld, Dorchester, Bunker Hill Area Ambulance, Illinois State Police and Macoupin County Sheriff's Office. There could have been other agencies battling the blaze, but it was being done in darkness with the fire providing most of the visible light. Traffic was blocked outside Bunker Hill on Illinois Route 159 while firefighters battled the heavy blaze.

Trucks hauled water systematically to battle the intense blaze in a clockwork team fashion through the evening.

