Two months after opening for business in downtown Edwardsville, the national wellness and massage franchise –MassageLuXe – is inviting the public to a ribbon cutting ceremony and open house event being held in conjunction with the Edwardsville-Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce.

The event will be held, Fri., April 12 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and will begin with the ribbon cutting and include a raffle, $30 massage special valid only the weekend of April 12, 13 & 14 and an ongoing special of $48 for facials. Food and drinks will also be provided for all in attendance. MassageLuXe will also announce its new Wine Down Wednesday special available to all who book a massage on Wednesdays to receive a free glass of wine at neighboring Bin 51.

According to owner Haritha Kommineni, “We have had a very successful start to our business and would like to take this opportunity to thank our customers for their support and share with other community members more about MassageLuXe and all we have to offer in terms of wellness services.”

The spa is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Mon.-Fri. and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sat. and Sun. at its location in the Park Place Development at 204 S. Buchanan between Bin 51 Wine & Spirits and the Craft Chophouse Restaurant.

MassageLuXe provides high-quality massage, facial and waxing services in a luxurious environment and offers clients the pay-as-you-go method of payment or membership-based services at different levels. In addition to massage therapy, MassageLuXe offers facial and waxing services through its sister company, FaceLuXe.

For more information about the ribbon cutting and open house event, please call 618-307-0093. For more information about MassageLuXe and its services, visit www.massageluxe.com

