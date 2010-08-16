Erin Weber, licensed massage therapist, is now offering massage at her new Downtown Alton location. Located on the corner of Langdon and East 3rd Street, Erin offers 30 to 90 minute massages.

Erin graduated from Lewis and Clark Community College massage program in 2009 and then went on to complete certification in Temple Style Lomi Lomi Massage. Lomi Lomi, a form of Hawaiian massage, incorporates the whole body, physically, mentally, and energetically, with its beautiful, rhythmic, long, flowing strokes using breath, presence, and aloha to create a sacred space and bring a unique healing experience to the individual. A typical Lomi Lomi massage treatment is 90 minutes.

A Grand Opening/Open House will occur on August 19th in conjunction with the monthly “Ladies Night” from 5 pm – 8 pm at 513 East Third Street. More information can be found on Erin’s website, www.erinweber.massagetherapy.com.

