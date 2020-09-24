GRANITE CITY - A gas line was struck near Illinois Route 162 and Maryville Road in Granite City on Thursday morning and there was a mass evacuation in the area.

Granite City Fire Department, Granite City Police and Ameren Illinois were all dispatched to the scene.

Neighbors who witnessed the incident said a man was mowing the area when the gas line was struck. The neighbors said the grass was very tall and had not been mowed in 2020 until today.

Lake Elementary and Rivers of Life Christian School were both evacuated, along with other neighborhoods, a trailer park and businesses nearby.

Traffic was also restricted in the area by police.

