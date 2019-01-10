GLEN CARBON - The Village of Glen Carbon has made an emergency declaration that the Glen Carbon Police Department Community Room, located at 149 N. Main, will be open as a Mass Care Warming Shelter thru Friday, Jan. 11, to Sunday, Jan. 13, 24 hours a day.

Article continues after sponsor message

In addition, the Glen Carbon Centennial Library, located at 198 S. Main, will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.

If further information or assistance is needed, feel free to contact the Police Department at 618-288-7226. If shelter is ever needed out of this designated time, please contact the Glen Carbon Police Department.

More like this: