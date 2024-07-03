EDWARDSVILLE - Mason Roseman is one of the key swimmers for the Paddlers Swim Club of Granite City, and also provides leadership and help for his younger teammates, many of whom are involved in competitive swimming for the first time.

At the Southwest Illinois Swimming Association relay meet, held on June 24 at the pool at Sunset Hills Country Club in Edwardsville, Roseman and his team performed well enough to finish third in the boys standings and fourth overall, enjoying good efforts from himself and his teammates in his races.

In an interview conducted during the meet, Roseman expressed his nervousness for the younger swimmers on the Pirates, and his hopes for their success.

Mason Roseman is a Granite City Stillwater Senior Living Male Athlete of the Month.

"It's a very fun meet, a lot less stressful, especially for the little kids like I referenced previously. But it's a very fun swim meet," Roseman said.

Roseman also has a simple philosophy of swimming, one that helps him tremendously.

"Just try your best, and have a great time with it," Roseman said. "As long as you put your best into it, and have fun, that's where you can get the most out of it"

The summer season is usually a fun time, where friends on all teams bond together, and while there is some competition, the atmosphere is much more relaxed than a meet during the regular winter season.

Roseman still has some goals he'd like to attain during the summer season, and again, he keeps it simple and easy.

"Do better than I did, every other day," Roseman said, "and just be better every day."

Everything is aiming towards the SWISA championship meet, set for July 25 at the Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center at Edwardsville High School, and it's something that Roseman is looking ahead to. In between, he's hoping for good things in the 2024 summer campaign.

"I hope that my swim team can do the best they possibly can," Roseman said, "and I hope everybody has the best time possible."

Again, congrats to Roseman on the Stillwater Senior Living Athlete of Month honor.

