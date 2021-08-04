CHICAGO - As athletic teams throughout Illinois begin fall practices next week for outdoor activities, masks will not be required for outdoor athletic activities, but they will be required for any indoor extracurriculars and sports.

Football, boys soccer, girls volleyball, field hockey, girls tennis, boys and girls cross country and girls swim activities will begin next week.

The ruling today is contingent as long as the COVID-19 numbers continue to decrease and could change, Gov. Pritzker said on Wednesday at a news conference .

Gov. Pritzker’s order is in line with CDC guidance, masks are not required for activities outdoors where transmission risks and rates are lower, but are for indoor activities.

Alton High School Athletic Director Chris Kusnerick, M.S., CAA, said Pritzker’s guidelines issued today are what he expected.

“We anticipated it with the COVID-19 numbers increased in recent weeks,” he said. “In reality, it is nothing new from the June 11 All-Sports Policy that was enacted. It will be continued to be in place. As we found out in the last 18 months, we have to remain diligent and flexible as we move along. I think the coaches and athletes hoped they wouldn’t have to play in masks inside this fall, but at least we only have one indoor sport - volleyball, and all the others are outside.”

Kusnerick said he was excited to see the kids back on the fields and in the gym for volleyball next week in their normal routine and normal schedule.

