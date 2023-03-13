ELSAH - Local boys track teams performed and placed well as Mascoutah took the team championship at the season's final indoor track meet, the Jersey Winter Thaw, held Saturday at Principia College in Elsah.

The Indians won the meet with 104.5 points, with Freeburg a distant second with 59 points, Civic Memorial came in third at 45 points, East St. Louis SIUE Charter was fourth with 42 points, Quincy was fifth with 36 points, in sixth place was Rochester with 32 points, seventh place went to Waterloo with 28 points, the host Panthers came in eighth with 26 points, Auburn was ninth at 25 points and both Roxana and Highland tied for 10th place with 23 points each.

In other area team results, Granite City came in 13th with 15 points, Father McGivney Catholic was right behind in 14th place with 13 points, Carlinville finished 15th with 11.5 points, Collinsville came in 18th with 10 points, Staunton was 21st with 8.5 points and East Alton-Wood River tied for 22nd with Hillsboro, both having six points.

The 60 meters saw Mascoutah's Nathan Hippard win the race with a time of 6.93 seconds, with the Cougars' Charles Shaw second at 7.08 seconds, teammate Justin Spiller was third at 7.31 seconds, Staunton's Trace Trettenero was fifth at 7.45 seconds and Jersey's Casey Borkowski came in seventh at 7.53 seconds. Hippard also won the 200 meters, coming in at 22,88 seconds, with Spiller second at 23.87 seconds, Borkowski was third at 23.93 seconds, the Griffins' Jacob Huber finished fifth at 24.35 seconds, Granite's Shawn Rodgers was sixth at 24.42 seconds and Staunton's Ethan Rantanen rounded out the top ten with a time of 25.34 seconds.

Article continues after sponsor message

Shaw was the winner of the 400 meters, having a time of 52.73 seconds, with Huber coming in second at 53.14 seconds, CM's Justice Eldridge was fourth at 53.84 and Nathan Oller of Staunton was seventh at 54.94 seconds. In the 800 meters, D.J. Dutton of CM won with a time of 2:06.57, with teammate Lucas Naugle second at 2:07.59, Ethan Smith of Highland was third at 2:07.97, Roxana's Wyatt Doyle was fourth with a time of 2:07.99, and Tyler Ahring of the Griffins rounded out the top ten with a time of 2:16.25.

Eric McClelland of Quincy won the 1,600 meters, coming in at 4:35.10, with CM's Jackson Collman second at 4:39.86, Highland's Dallas Mancinas was fourth at 4:46.52, Aiden Loeffelman of the Oilers came in fifth at 4:52.15 and Daniel Wilson of Granite was 10th with a time of 5:10.14. The 3,200 meters was won by Peter Taylor of Dupo, who came in at 10:32.79, with the Eagles' Jacob Cranford finishing second at 10:38.97, HIghland's Avery Brock was sixth at 10:51.31 and Logan Wade of Jersey was eighth at 11:08.94. In the only hurdles event of the day, the 60-meter hurdles was won by Jackson Kern of Auburn, who was in at 8.65 seconds, while Spiller came in third at 9:07 seconds.

In the relay events, the 4x200 meters was taken by Mascoutah at 1:35.96, while Jersey was second at 1:36.31, Highland came in fourth at 1:39.23, the Warriors placed fifth at 1:39.54 and Staunton finished seventh at 1:40.03. In the 4x400 meters, Waterloo won the race with a time of 3:39.72, with CM coming in third at 3:41.28, Carlinville was fifth at 3:46.58, the Shells placed sixth at 3:48.10, Highland was ninth at 3:49.61 and Staunton rounded out the top ten at 3:53.45. Waterloo also won the 4x800 meters, coming in at 8:34.64, with Highland coming in fifth at 9:28.06, EAWR was seventh with a time of 9:44.51, McGivney was eighth at 9:48.44 and Jersey came in 10th at 9:51.26.

In the field events, Matt Pluff of Freeburg won the high jump, clearing six feet, seven inches, while the Warriors' Antonio Dean finished ninth, going over at five feet, eight inches. Rochester's Evan Alexander won the pole vault, clearing 4.10 meters, while the Cavaliers' Mason Gilpin tied for fifth with Michael Scott of Mascoutah, both going over at 3.35 meters, Jersey's Brendan Schultz was seventh with a height of 3.20 meters and Staunton's Michael Matesa tied for eight with Christian DuPlayee of Vandalia, both going over at 3.05 meters.

The Indians' Kanoa Owens won the long jump, going 6.38 meters, while Landon Jones of the Panthers came in third with a jump of 5.97 meters, Granite City's Logan Webb came in fourth at 5.91 meters, Shaw placed in fifth with a distance of 5.83 meters, Dymani Walker of the Warriors was seventh at 5.63 meters, Levi Meadows of the Shells tied for eighth with Treshaun Lancaster of Auburn, both going 5.45 meters and Roxana's Paxton Osmoe tied for 10th with Highland's Jack Nimmo, both having a leap of 5.44 meters. The triple jump was won by Keenan Powell of Litchfield, who jumped 12.74 meters, while Roxana's Evan Wells was third at 12.07 meters and Webb came in eighth at 11.35 meters.

In the shot put, the winner was Devin Habermehl of Collinsville, who had a toss of 14.31 meters, with Ashton Noble of the Shells finishing second with a throw of 13.93 meters, Weston Kuykendall of Carlinville was fifth at 12.98 meters, Sean Steinacher of Jersey was eighth at 12.52 meters and ninth place went to Josh Hodge of CM at 12.50 meters.

More like this: