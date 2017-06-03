MASCOUTAH 5, CIVIC MEMORIAL 4: Civic Memorial rallied from 4-0 down to draw even with Mississippi Valley Conference rival Mascoutah in Saturday's IHSA Class 3A Salem Sectional final, but a hit batsman with the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh sent the Indians to Monday's Sauget Super-Sectional against the Chatham Glenwood-Champaign Central winner of the Chatham Sectional with a 5-4 win over the Eagles.

The super-sectional game will be played at 5 p.m. Monday at GCS Ballpark, with the winner moving to next weekend's IHSA Class 3A state tournament at Silver Cross Stadium in Joliet; the Eagles were eliminated at 28-11, which equaled a school record for most wins in a year, while the Indians moved to Sauget with a 27-10 mark.

Article continues after sponsor message

Corey Price went 2-for-4 for CM, with Caden Clark 2-for-3 with a RBI, Konnor Loewen 1-for-2 with a RBI, Spencer Powell 2-for-4 and Geoff Withers 2-for-4. Price took the loss for the Eagles, fanning one in three innings of work; Brandon Hampton went four innings for CM, striking out four.

More like this: