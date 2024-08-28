MASCOUTAH - The St. Clair County State's Attorney's Office has announced it has charged Cale H. Dees Jr. with multiple offenses, including Aggravated Driving Under the Influence/Death (Class 2 Felony), Reckless Homicide (Class 3 Felony), and several counts of Aggravated Driving Under the Influence/Great Bodily Harm and Aggravated Reckless Driving (both Class 4 Felonies).

At this time, Cale H. Dees Jr. has not been apprehended and is considered a fugitive. Authorities are asking anyone with information regarding his whereabouts to contact the Mascoutah Police Department.

On December 24, 2023, at approximately 3:50 p.m., the Mascoutah Police Department was dispatched to Illinois State Route 4 at Fuesser Road in response to a two-vehicle collision. Upon arrival, officers observed that a black GMC Terrain had collided head-on with a black Honda CRV in the southbound lane of State Route 4. Mascoutah Police, along with Mascoutah EMS and Fire Department, New Baden EMS, and Medstar, provided aid to the occupants of both vehicles.

The occupants of the Honda CRV were identified as Carole Meekins, Janice Meekins, and Pamela Meekins. Pamela Meekins was initially taken to St. Elizabeth's Hospital in O'Fallon and then airlifted by Arch MedEvac to Barnes Jewish Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries. Janice Meekins suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to St. Elizabeth's Hospital by Medstar. Carole Meekins also sustained injuries and was transported to St. Elizabeth's by Medstar.

The driver and lone occupant of the GMC Terrain was identified as Cale H. Dees Jr., who was transported to St. Louis University Hospital by New Baden EMS.

An investigation was conducted by the Mascoutah Police Department with assistance from the Illinois State Police Accident Reconstruction Unit. The investigation concluded that Cale H. Dees Jr. had swerved into oncoming traffic to avoid colliding with a vehicle waiting to make a westbound turn onto Fuesser Road. The case was subsequently submitted to the St. Clair County State's Attorney's Office for review of charges.

The Mascoutah Police Department expressed appreciation to all agencies that assisted with the investigation, including Mascoutah EMS, Mascoutah Fire Department, Lebanon Police Department, St. Clair County Sheriff's Department, Illinois State Police, New Baden EMS, Medstar, Arch MedEvac, Illinois State Police Traffic Reconstruction Unit, Illinois State Police Forensic Crime Laboratory, St. Clair County Coroner's Office, and St. Clair County State's Attorney's Office.

The department also extended sincere condolences to the Meekins family and reminded the public to drive sober and avoid distractions while driving.

If you have information about Cale H. Dees Jr.'s whereabouts, contact the Mascoutah Police Department at (618) 825-2051.

All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.



