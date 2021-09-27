Millikin Women’s Golf Third at IC Preview

The Millikin women’s golf team finished in third place at the Illinois College Preview tournament held on September 12-13 at the Rail Golf Course in Springfield.

Millikin had a team total of 712. The Big Blue’s top performer was Taylor Chase (Bedford, Ind., H.S.) who finished in fourth at 172 (87-85). Millikin’s Claire Rendleman (Maryville, Collinsville H.S.) and Erin Klasing (Okawville, H.S.) finished tied for sixth at 177. Morgan Greene (Eureka, H.S.) tied for ninth at 180. Makenna Parkhouse (Gridley, El Paso Gridley H.S.) and Summer Dick (Pekin, H.S.) each turned in top 20 performances. Parkhouse shot a 185 to finish 17 and Dick finished in 19th at 191.

Millikin finished 13th in a strong field at Illinois Wesleyan’s Fall Classic on September 17-18. Millikin had a team total of 657 and was led by Parkhouse who finished tied for 41st at 160.

Millikin Women’s Tennis Goes 1-1

The Big Blue women's tennis team picked up a decisive 8-1 win in Chicago on September 18 against North Park for their first CCIW victory of the season.

Millikin swept doubles play with Chloe Sabin (Lees Summit, Mo., Lees Summit West H.S.) and Nikol Obradovic (San Jose, Calif., Prospect H.S.) securing the first victory of the day with an 8-0 win at No. 2 doubles. The partnership of Paige Willer (Decatur, Mt. Zion H.S.) and Emily Markus (Irvine, Calif., University H.S.) accounted for the second win with an 8-4 victory at No. 1. Rounding out doubles play with a win for the Big Blue was the team of Destiny Galvan (Levelland, Texas, H.S.) and Shelby Jones (Alton, Marquette Catholic H.S.) with an 8-2 win at No. 3.

On the singles side, Sabin won at No. 4 6-1, 6-0. Taylor Milholland (Westville, H.S.) also picked up 6-1, 6-0 set victories at No. 5. In her first collegiate match at No. 1 singles, Markus picked up the win 6-2, 6-1. Cristina Borunda (Chihuahua, Mexico, John Paul II H.S.) stepped into the No. 3 singles slot won 6-1 before falling 4-6 but completed the win with a 10-8 third set score. The final win for the Big Blue was secured by Brianna Barconi (South Elgin, H.S.) at No. 2 with 6-3, 7-5 scores.

Millikin lost at North Central College on September 17 7-2. Obradovic and Sabin won at No. 2 doubles 8-7. Markus posted a singles victory for Millikin 6-3, 6-1 playing at number two.

