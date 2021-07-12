ST. LOUIS —The esports team at Maryville University added another championship title to its honor roll at Fair Saint Louis’ inaugural Gateway Legends Collegiate Invitational, held at Ballpark Village in downtown St. Louis, July 2-4, 2021. The round-robin tournament featured 16 top collegiate esports teams from across the country competing in League of Legends for a prize pool of $10,000.

Maryville went undefeated in the tournament, sweeping Winthrop University in the championship round to secure the trophy. Making the win even sweeter, the Gateway Legends championship game was a rematch of the 2021 League of Legends College Championship, in which Winthrop defeated Maryville.

“We’re proud to have helped solidify St. Louis’ spot on the map within the booming industry of esports,” said David Estes, General Chairman, Fair Saint Louis. “Congratulations to Maryville University, and thank you to all 16 teams, our fans, our partners and our sponsors for an unforgettable Gateway Legends Collegiate Invitational. We’re already looking forward to the next tournament!”

Gateway Legends was the first in-person, collegiate esports tournament of 2021, building on St. Louis’ reputation as a celebrated sports town while showcasing the city as one of the most vibrant technology hubs in the U.S. It was produced by the Fair St. Louis Foundation and sponsored by The Centene Charitable Foundation. Nerd Street Gamers oversaw tournament operations.

In addition to live gameplay, Gateway Legends Collegiate Invitational featured celebrity casters, esports panels, educational sessions, live music and more. Through a partnership with the Saint Louis Science Center’s Youth Exploring Science (YES) program, regional high school students had the opportunity to contribute to in-game broadcasting and experience STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics) at work in esports. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Missouri and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis also brought their esports teams to the tournament to watch live gameplay.

Gateway Legends games can be re-watched via Nerd Street Gamers’ Twitch channel at twitch.tv/nerdstreetlol.

