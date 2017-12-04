MARYVILLE - Maryville Trustee Chris Guy recently announced his candidacy for Madison County Board District 25. Guy is seeking the nomination to a four-year term as a Republican on the County Board in 2018. The seat is currently held by County Board Member Lisa Ciampoli who will not seek re-election.

“I would be honored to serve on the County Board if elected,” said Chris Guy. “Local government has a direct impact on our daily lives, I want to make sure government continues to work for the taxpayers. From the streets we drive on, the water we drink, our health and security - it’s local government serving the taxpayers. My philosophy is government is here to serve the taxpayers and not here to waste tax dollars or take more than what’s needed to provide necessary services.”

Chris Guy will bring a variety of experience to the County Board if elected in 2018. Guy currently serves as Trustee for the Village of Maryville and previously served four years as Collinsville Township Trustee from 2013-2017. As Township Trustee, Chris Guy rejected the annual 3-percent pay raise, opposed pay raises for elected officials, opposed any increase in the property tax levy, and created a website where he posted the township finances online at www.TownshipCheckbook.com - detailing every expenditure of taxpayer dollars. Chris Guy serves as the Deputy Communications Director for the Illinois House Minority Leader. He is a graduate of Southern Illinois University at Carbondale with a degree in political science and minor in business management.

According to County Board Member Lisa Ciampoli, “Due to multiple illnesses in my family, I made the decision this past week not to seek re-election and contacted Chris Guy to gauge his interest. I wanted to make sure that if I didn’t run, the district would be left in good hands. Chris expressed an interest in running for the County Board. Without a doubt, I believe Chris Guy is the right person to run for the seat.”

Chris Guy added, “I appreciate receiving the support from Lisa Ciampoli to fill her seat in the next election. Lisa is a strong advocate for her constituents and everyone who lives in Madison County. She will certainly be a mentor of mine for the County Board.”

Lisa Ciampoli has served on the Madison County Board for nearly ten years. Ciampoli was first elected to public office in 2007 where she served on the Collinsville City Council. As Chairwoman of the Finance Committee for the County Board, Lisa Ciampoli was instrumental with drafting and passing the county’s fiscal year 2018 budget, which spent $1.8 million less than what the Madison County Board approved last year.

Lisa Ciampoli added, “I have known Chris for over a decade, he will be a positive addition to the Madison County Board. Since 2013, I attended public meetings where I have witnessed Chris Guy opposing every potential increase to the tax levy at Collinsville Township. Guy won’t back down, he will stick up for the taxpayers. I ask my supporters to please join me in voting to elect Chris Guy in 2018.”

Madison County Board District 25 includes portions of Collinsville, Edwardsville, Glen Carbon, Maryville, and unincorporated areas of Collinsville and Edwardsville Township.

