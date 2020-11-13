GRANITE CITY – The Illinois Department of Transportation announces that, weather permitting, Maryville Road from IL 203 (Nameoki Road) to Mueller Road in Granite City in Madison County will be closed for rehabilitative work of the railroad crossing pavement on Monday, November 16, 2020, from 7:00 a.m. and continuing until Friday, November 20, 2020, at 4:30 p.m. All lanes will be closed. A marked detour will be in place to safely guide motorists around the closure.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

Article continues after sponsor message

EB I-64 Lane Closure East of Okawville

Washington County

OKAWVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation announces a lane closure on EB I-64 between IL 177 and IL 127 beginning Monday, November 16th at 7:00 AM. The right lane of EB I-64 will be closed beginning approximately 2 miles east of the IL 177 interchange at Okawville and will extend for approximately 1 mile. This lane closure is necessary to complete pavement patching in this area. All lanes will be open by Friday, November 20th at 3:00 PM.

Advance warning signs and message boards will be in place to warn motorists of this closure. Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict 8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

More like this: