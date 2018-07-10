MARYVILLE - Maryville Police Department reported today it has made an arrest in an attempted armed robbery at the Casey's General Store at 2101 S. Center St. in Maryville at 9:15 a.m. on Sunday, July 8.

On Sunday at that time, Maryville Police said a male subject entered Casey’s General, brandished a knife, and ordered the cashier to give him all the money in the drawer. The suspect was described as an older white male (40’s/50’s), with a slender build, dirty blonde hair, wearing a black jacket/coat with a hood and was armed with a kitchen knife. After the cashier refused to comply with the subject’s demands, the subject told the cashier he had an accomplice outside with a gun. The cashier still refused to give the subject any money. The subject then departed the store.

Article continues after sponsor message

Maryville Officers arrived on scene and initiated an investigation resulting in the arrest of the following subject: Pierre S. Mark, 49, of Maryville.

Mark was charged by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office with one count of “Attempted Armed Robbery”. Mark's bond was set at $100,000.

(The public is reminded that all arrested persons are merely accused of the charges against them and are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law).

More like this: