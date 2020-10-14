MARYVILLE - A juvenile bicyclist was struck by a vehicle at the area of southbound State Route 159 and the westbound entrance to Interstate 55/70 at 7:12 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020.

Maryville Police Department officers responded quickly to the scene.

The juvenile victim identified the truck as possibly being grey in color smaller than a semi but larger than a regular truck. The driver of the truck failed to stop and continued in an unknown direction.

The juvenile victim was transported to the local hospital for further medical attention.

The Maryville Police Department is aggressively investigating the incident and encourages any witnesses with any information or video surveillance to please contact Maryville Police Detective Keith Mumper at 618-344-8899 or at kmumper@maryville-il.us.

