MARYVILLE - The Build Maryville Committee has been making final preparations for the Maryville Musicfest, May 4 in Firemen’s Park. A very simple idea of hosting a concert with a band or two to help raise money to build the American Legion Entertainment Pavilion in the park has turned into an all-day event (1:00-10:00pm).

Eleven local bands will be performing from 1:00-10:00pm in Firemen’s Park on May 4. The 2 stages will provide the setting for Clean Living (1-1:30), Strange Buffalo (1:30-2:30), Strings & Keys (2:30-3:00), Electrik Baby Powder (3-4:00), Lanny & Julie (4-4:30), Sweetbottom (4:30-5:30), Dale Papp (5:30-6:00), Nort’s Hammer (6-7:00), A Rather Bright Day (7-8:00), Barnstormers (8-8:30) and Sailing (8:30-10:00).



Food trucks will include Edley’s, Taco Shack, Pig on a Wing, Winfield Smokehouse, Sweet Side, and Old Herald Brewery, Washington Kettle Corn and various beverages will make the day a fun day and successful fundraising event.



Article continues after sponsor message

Tickets which are $20 for the all-day event can be purchased that day or athttps://buytickets.at/maryvilleparksandrec/1198740.Children 12 and under are free.

Bring your chairs & blankets to spend a day enjoying music, food and fun. No outside food or drinks, please. This event is a fundraiser for a new Entertainment Pavilion in Firemen’s Park. There will be no rain date or refunds.



For more information call 618-223-8965 or email parksandrec@maryville-il.us.

Google Collinsville Community Area Foundation (CACF) for details on the Maryville project or to donate to the Build Maryville Pavilion Fund.

More like this: