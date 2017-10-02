MARYVILLE - The Maryville Kiwanis has their Food Truck Fall Festival planned for Saturday, October 14th from 11:00am-3:00pm. The event will take place at the Maryville Fireman’s Park, located at 300 N. Donk Avenue.

Attendees can enjoy outdoor festivities, including two bounce houses, pumpkin decorating, crafts, giveaways, and much more.

The Maryville Fire Department will host an Open House throughout the event. They will also be offering a Junior Firefighter activity. Children will be invited to tour the Maryville Fire House and an ARCH Helicopter will be on site for viewing.

Article continues after sponsor message

This year, food trucks have been incorporated into the event. Participating are St. Louis Kolache, Big Daddy’s BBQ, Pig on a Wing, T-Mo’s Tacos, and Kona Ice. More food trucks are expected to join, and all will be offering a variety of choices at reasonable prices.

Games will be provided including a Ring Toss, Bean Bag Toss, Football throw, Bubble Station and Duck Pond. Giveaways include slap bracelets, caramel apples, coloring books, and more.

Inside the fire house, health screenings will be offered. Health screenings include Blood Pressure, and Height/Weight Measuring.

The Maryville Kiwanis is offering the event free of charge, and all ages are welcome. For any questions, please contact Deb Myers-Gaultney at 618-344-8099, or Kim Zakrzewski at 618-288-2211.

More like this: