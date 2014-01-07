Maryville Christian School (MCS) is having an Open House on Thursday, January 23 from 6 – 7:30 p.m. Currently in their tenth year as a K - 8th grade school, MCS is fully recognized by the Illinois State Board of Education. Representing over forty area churches through families currently in their program, MCS exists to partner with families through a biblically-based education, to be known for academic excellence, and to cultivate servant leaders for Christ.

The Open House will consist of a tour of the school, a chance to meet the faculty & staff, and an opportunity to view the curriculum and get answers about the program. For more information about the Open House or MCS, contact the school office at 618.667.8221 x130 or visit www.go-mcs.org.

