Maryville Christian School Open House

Maryville Christian School (MCS) is having an Open House on Thursday, January 17 from 6 – 7:30 p.m. MCS is a state accredited school offering grades K – 8, located within First Baptist Church Maryville. The Open House will consist of a tour of the school, a chance to meet the faculty & staff, view curriculum, and get answers to any questions about the program. For more information about the Open House or MCS, contact the school office at 618-667-8221 x130 or visit www.go-mcs.org.

For more information about First Baptist Church Maryville, contact the church office (618-667-8221) or visit www.fbmaryville.org.