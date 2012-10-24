The Maryville Christian School (MCS) Cross Country Team won first place in the Southern Illinois Junior High School Athletic Association (SIJHSAA) Class "S" State Championships. The championship race was held on Saturday, October 13 at Bryan Memorial Park in Salem, Illinois. Just over 200 runners competed, representing over 40 schools.

The Class "S" or "Small School Division," consists of schools with a population of less than 501 students, all from the southern Illinois region. The top four trophy winners included: First Place-MCS at 125 points, Second Place-Nashville at 136 points, Third Place-Raccoon at 145 points, and Fourth Place-Pinckneyville at 157 points. To clarify the scores, in the sport of Cross Country, the lowest score wins.

Team members who competed in this 1.86 mile (3K) race included: Tanner Bullard - 159th in 15:19, Jimmy Whitaker - 85th in 13:41, TJ Verning - 15th in 11:47, Kevin Cushing - 14th in 11:44, Mike Cushing - 9th in 11:32, and Luke Cox - 2nd in 11:04.

This represents a significant accomplishment considering that there is only one eighth grade student on the MCS team this year. The rest of the team consisted of two seventh grade students, two sixth grade students, and one fifth grade student. In winning the first Cross Country championship for MCS, each team member who raced had the fastest time of their careers over the 1.86 mile course. This team is a very hardworking and dedicated group who feel blessed to achieve such a special accomplishment together.

MORE ABOUT MARYVILLE CHRISTIAN SCHOOL

The Cross Country program at Maryville Christian School (MCS) is in its fifth year of existence and finished third in the Class "S" State Championships in 2011. MCS is a state accredited school located at 7110 State Route 162 in Maryville, IL (First Baptist Church Maryville) and has 169 students in grades K - 8. The MC Cross Country Team is coached by volunteers Ryan Cox and Mike and Lori Moore. For more information, contact the school office (618-667-8221 x130) or visit www.go-mcs.org.

MORE ABOUT FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH MARYVILLE

For more information, contact the church office (618-667-8221) or visit www.fbmaryville.org.

