For the last 14 years, Mr. Laughlin has served as a teacher and administrator in the Edwardsville School District, most recently serving as Assistant Principal at Liberty Middle School. Mr. Laughlin earned his Bachelor of Science in Education degree from Greenville College, Master of Arts in Education from Maryville University (St. Louis) and a Specialist degree in Educational Administration from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. Mr. Laughlin will assume his duties August 1, 2015.

Maryville Christian School has served students in grades K - 8 for the past 11 years. Starting as a school of 5 students to now having over 280 in enrollment, Maryville Christian School has expanded greatly since its beginning. This year will begin the next phase of their expansion with the addition of Maryville Christian High School in the Fall of 2015. To launch into this new phase of the school, Maryville Christian High School has created freshman classes for the 2015/2016 school year, with intentions to add another grade level each year until they reach a four-year high school.

For more info, contact the school office at 618.505.7000 or visit http://go-mcs.org.

