GODFREY - Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick declared Jan. 25 “Mary P. Woodcock Day” in honor of Mary P. Woodcock celebrating her 100th birthday at the Godfrey Village Board of Trustees Jan. 17 meeting. The Village Board also passed several other items on their agenda.

“Mary P. Woodcock [will obtain] the golden age of 100 years on Jan. 25, 2023, and whereas the kindness and generosity Mary has shown to all has been her special gift to the citizens of Godfrey … and whereas reaching a centennial anniversary of her birth is great cause for celebration … now therefore, I, Michael J. McCormick, Mayor of the Village of Godfrey proclaim Jan. 25, 2023 as Mary P. Woodcock Day in the Village of Godfrey,” he said.

Before diving into official business, McCormick began Tuesday night’s meeting with a moment of silence to honor the late Paul Lauschke, the father of trustee Rick Lauschke.

“The Village of Godfrey over the last couple of weeks has lost a very prominent individual who was the father of one of our trustees,” he said before asking the board to observe the moment of silence.

After the moment of silence was observed, the board passed several resolutions and ordinances. The resolutions included a “Resolution of Support” for the Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau, which passed unanimously. The second was a resolution authorizing the signing of an updated Animal Control contract by the Village of Godfrey, which also passed unanimously.

There was some discussion about adding language to Business License applications to clarify that business owners should not make renovations to their businesses without a permit. This was raised in response to some businesses which had done sewer and electrical work improperly and without a permit. The Board agreed to review a preliminary version of the new application with the added language at their next meeting.

The Village Board unanimously approved waiving the fee for Waiver Pride, Inc.’s Roadblock Fundraiser being held on April 14, 2023 and Sept. 15, 2023.

An ordinance authorizing the sale of surplus real estate by the village of Godfrey, Illinois was passed unanimously under a suspension of the rules. The Village Board also approved maintenance work to be done to their electronic sign in the amount of $800 to prevent malfunction.

