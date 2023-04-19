GRAFTON - Mary Lillesve has served Grafton in a wide variety of roles in the past, but the Grafton City Council meeting on April 18 marked her final meeting as Second Ward Alderwoman.

Mary has served the City of Grafton in numerous roles, such as chairman of the Tourism/Marketing Committee, as a past city clerk, and as a coordinator/sponsor of Grafton’s several civic art programs. Her energetic involvement in the Grafton Chamber of Commerce supports all their events as a willing volunteer. A member of the Grafton Historical Society, Mary is actively involved in sharing the rich story of this authentic river town, past and present, with visitors and residents alike.

To show the city’s appreciation for her many years of dedicated service, Mayor Morrow presented Alderwoman Lillesve with a plaque on behalf of the City Council in commemoration and appreciation of her years of devoted service to Grafton and its residents in her countless roles.

“Alderwoman Lillesve has served the City of Grafton with distinction and dedication. We are grateful for her selfless service,” said Mayor Morrow.

Mary thanked everyone who welcomed her so warmly to the City Council.

"I’m not going anywhere; I’ve been asked to stay on as a member of the Tourism/Marketing Committee, and I’m happy to do that," she said.

At the meeting, Mayor Morrow also swore in newly elected Second Ward Alderman, Russel Roy, as well as previously appointed, now elected personnel: First Ward Alderman, David Hand; City Treasurer, Lisa Fitzgerald; and City Clerk, Jennifer Capler. All ran unopposed and were elected on Tuesday, April 4th. Alderman Roy replaced Alderwoman Lillesve.

“We look forward to working with all the newly elected officials as we come together for the betterment of Grafton,” commented the mayor.

Photos provided by Dave Sanford, City Photographer

