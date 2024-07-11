EAST ALTON — Mary Jane, a long-time patron of Sip & Play Wine and Gaming Cafe, won $15,000 as part of J&J Gaming’s 95th Anniversary Sweepstakes, a statewide event in Illinois that selected eight winners. The win was announced at the gaming parlor and wine bar located at 9th and Airline Drive in East Alton.

The sweepstakes, fully funded by J&J Gaming and its Player Playback Kiosk, required participants to check in using their phone numbers at any of the company’s kiosks. Mary Jane, a regular customer in her 80s, was one of the fortunate winners.

“We are delighted to announce a significant win at Sip & Play Wine and Gaming Cafe,” said Leslie McGill, an owner of the establishment with Todd McGill. “Mary Jane's win was secured by simply checking in at our kiosk, demonstrating that every visit to Sip & Play can bring unexpected rewards.”

Mary Jane expressed her joy and surprise at the win. “I’ve never won anything like this before,” she said.

Sip & Play Wine and Gaming Cafe offers a unique experience combining a gaming parlor with a wine bar, serving salads, sandwiches, and ice cream.

The J&J Gaming company, which has been in operation for 98 years, hosted the sweepstakes as part of its anniversary celebrations. The company’s legal team confirmed that the sweepstakes was 100 percent funded by J&J Gaming and the Player Playback Kiosk.

Mary Jane’s win has brought excitement and joy to the local community, highlighting the potential for unexpected rewards at local establishments like Sip & Play Wine and Gaming Cafe.

