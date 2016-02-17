As pitchers and catchers officially reported there was a particularly welcome sight for the St. Louis Cardinals–Carlos Martinez pitching off the bullpen mound.

“I’m so excited,” said Martinez, who also threw two days ago. His session today consisted of fifteen pitches at not quite full velocity.

Article continues after sponsor message

“About 80%,” he described. “When I was throwing, I was just throwing fastballs because I want to know that I’ll feel okay. I think the last bullpen– I will be good.”

The right-hander also shared the tightness of the shoulder strain which shut him down in September is gone and there is no lingering pain.

“Now I don’t feel nothing about last year,” he confirmed. “Now I feel strong and I think my shoulder’s good.”

Martinez expects to throw again in the next couple of days.