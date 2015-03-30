After the St. Louis Cardinals formally announced the contract purchase of Carlos Villanueva and placement of Jaime Garcia on the 15-day disabled list earlier in the day, manager Mike Matheny shared during his media session the decision on their fifth starter is Carlos Martinez.

Thank you Lord for giving me the opportunity to realize my dreams #MyBrother #OT18 pic.twitter.com/YAcuqY3fqW — Carlos Martinez (@Tsunamy27) March 31, 2015

Article continues after sponsor message

In his four starts, Martinez (1-0) has allowed 13 hits and 7 earned runs in 16.0 innings pitched with five walks. He also has 16 strikeouts which is tied with Michael Wacha (who has done so with 4.1 more innings) for the most on the team.

Matheny also met with Marco Gonzales to inform the lefty he will be starting in Memphis and according to Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com, emphasized how well the 23-year old had pitched and the bright future ahead of him.