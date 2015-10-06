Back when he celebrated Cinco de Mayo with the kids at St. Cecilia School and Academy, Carlos Martinez shared how he was too poor to afford a baseball glove growing up.

“He always had to borrow and share gloves from others,” translated Marisa Diaz then. “He was never given a glove until he was older when the family was able to sacrifice to purchase a glove for him–that’s why this is so important for him.”

The St. Louis Cardinals pitcher is continuing to act upon that cause, sponsoring a Glove Drive for his Tsunami Waves Foundation tomorrow at Ballpark Village. Fans are being asked to drop by gloves between noon to 7pm, which will then be donated to underprivileged children in Carlos’ home town Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic.

Martinez will be stopping by the event sometime after the Cardinals hold their team workout in the afternoon, however, the first 100 people to donate gloves will receive two tickets to a 2016 St. Louis Cardinals baseball game.

More information on Tsunami Waves Foundation and upcoming events can be found by visiting the foundation’s website www.tsunamiwavesfoundation.com.

photo credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports