(Busch Stadium) The familiar smile is still there, even some laughter, but there has been a much more serious aura about Jose Martinez of late. It has nothing to do with struggles at the plate or in the field, the St. Louis Cardinals outfielder is carrying something much heavier on his shoulders–concern for his family, friends, and country.

“There’s been a lot of stuff happening to me back home and stuff, so for that I dedicate it to all the people of Venezuela,” shared Martinez after his pinch-hit home run last night. “My whole family is over there. I always try to keep track of them and if they’re okay or something. But there’s a lot of stuff. I hope everything gets better.”

Protests in the streets against President Nicolás Maduro have been a regular occurrence in Venezuela since at least March and there are reports of at least 100 people being killed among other brutalities.

“There’s a battle, you know what I’m saying,” continued Martinez. “For me, it’s been a battle for like ten years, it’s always an example when I go to barrios and people say we need better stuff. We need a better country. They’re fighting for my son, they’re fighting for my family. So, being here I’m always going to support them saying the stuff I need to say to get change and to get different stuff over there. It’s not just for my family, it’s for the whole country.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Besides visiting with his young son, Martinez is regularly on his phone or using social media for updates on his homeland. In between pregame workouts–any chance to get an update or assurance that his loved ones are still okay.

“Friends, everybody–it’s not only my family,” said Martinez. “I try to keep away from them, so they don’t think I’m worried. So I ask my friends and they keep me on track of what’s happening over there.”

The conflict in Venezuela has not dominated United States airwaves, so what is the most important thing we need to understand about this struggle?

“You cannot have all the power,” said Martinez. “If you want to have the power, you have to give something to the people. That’s the fair way to explain it. People cannot be making lines for food or medicine. Hospitals cannot be without things they need. People are dying. People are needing for food–they’re hungry.”

“I know everybody knows what’s going on over there, we need some more help.”

photo credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports