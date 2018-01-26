EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville’s girls haven’t had much competition within the Southwestern Conference this year and once again they dominated a foe, this time Belleville West 64-21 at Lucco-Jackson Gymnasium on Thursday evening.

Kate Martin had 16 points to lead the Tigers. Jaylen Townsend added 13 points and Myriah Noodel-Haywood and Quierra Love each contributed 8 points to the Tigers’ attack.

Morgan Hulme also added 6 points for the Tigers against Belleville West.

Edwardsville, 21-0 overall, 10-0 in the SWC, hosts Granite City on Tuesday night, then travels to East St. Louis for a Feb. 1 encounter. On Feb. 6, the Tigers host O’Fallon on Senior Night.