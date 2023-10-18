GLEN CARBON – Eighty minutes wasn’t enough to decide a winner between the Father McGivney Griffins and Columbia Eagles Wednesday evening.

After Spencer Martin scored a penalty kick with 1:13 left in the game to tie the class 2A regional final up at 1-1, overtime would be necessary.

The game went scoreless for over an hour, but in the 65th minute, the Eagles found the back of the net on a fast break.

The final horn blew right around 6:15 p.m. at McGivney’s turf field. With the sun setting quickly, and some clouds making it seem even darker than it was, the officials concluded that the overtime period would not go on.

Father McGivney’s relatively new sporting complex has yet to be outfitted with lights, so the game had to be postponed due to darkness.

The two teams will meet back at McGivney on Thursday afternoon and play two 10-minute overtime periods. If still tied, a penalty shootout will decide the winner. The game will resume at 4 p.m.

