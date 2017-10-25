Edwardsville's Kate Martin had 11 kills and a block in Edwardsville's regional win over Chatham Glenwood on Tuesday night.

44TH IHSA GIRLS VOLLEYBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

CLASS 4A QUINCY REGIONAL SEMIFINAL

EDWARDSVILLE 25-25, CHATHAM GLENWOOD 10-17: Edwardsville advanced to Thursday's IHSA Class 4A Quincy Regional final with a 25-10, 25-17 win over Chatham Glenwood Tuesday evening; the Tigers will take on the host Blue Devils, who eliminated Springfield 25-18, 25-11, in Tuesday's other semifinal match, at 6 p.m. Thursday for the right to advance to next week's Chatham Glenwood Sectional. The Tigers improved to 29-5 on the year.

Rachel Pranger led the way for EHS with 11 points on serve with an ace and added 10 kills and and a block; Rachel Verdun had 23 assists while Kate Martin had 11 kills and joined Pranger and Maria Smith with a block each.

