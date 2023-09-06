EAST ST. LOUIS – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that a full closure on Illinois Avenue (Martin Luther King Bridge) from the Interstate 55/64/70 exit ramps to the MLK bridge and Third Street in Missouri is scheduled to take place, weather permitting, from 9 p.m., Friday, Sept. 8, to 5 a.m., Monday, Sept. 11.

During that time, motorists will have to use an alternate route. Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

The closure is necessary to accommodate deck sealing work. The work is anticipated to be completed Monday morning.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT's traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

