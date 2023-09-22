GLEN CARBON - The Father McGivney boys soccer team has been improving after each game and is coming off arguably its most impressive win yet this season, a 5-1 win over Gateway Metro Conference rivals Marquette Catholic.

In that game, junior Spencer Martin had a goal and an assist. He now leads the team with five goals on the season.

Martin is a Byron, Carlson, Petri, & Kalb Athlete of the Month for the Griffins.

McGivney improved to 6-7-1 on the season after Thursday's result and sits at 3-3 in the GMC.

Martin noted the team's slow start to the season but thinks the Griffins are turning it around.

"Our first five, six games were against really hard schools like Columbia, Triad. So, we start slow, but we'll pick it up by the end of the season," he said after a 7-0 win over Metro-East Lutheran back on Sept. 13.

He scored twice in that game.

Martin has had a bit of an interesting soccer path throughout high school.

He commuted from Edwardsville to Chaminade High School in Creve Coeur, Mo. While there, he played soccer his freshman year first semester before transferring to McGivney to finish out his first year.

When he got to McGivney, he was ineligible to play varsity soccer because of the transfer, so he played JV as a sophomore.

Now, his junior season, he's good to go and is a staple in the varsity lineup for head coach Matt McVicar's side.

The Griffins are getting close to getting back to .500 for the first time in 12 games, but aren't really worried about that.

"At the end of the day, it's the postseason that matters. The regular season is just getting us prepared," Martin said.

Martin grew up playing many sports including lacrosse, baseball, basketball, and football, but he decided to set his priority to soccer in high school.

