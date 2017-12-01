GIRLS BASKETBALL

EDWARDSVILLE 75, COLLINSVILLE 31: Kate Martin led the way with 28 points as Edwardsville opened its Southwestern Conference account for the season with a 75-31 win over Collinsville at Fletcher Gym Thursday night.

The Tigers went to 5-0 on the year, 1-0 in the SWC; the Kahoks fell to 3-2 overall, 0-1 in the league.

Rachel Pranger added 18 points for EHS on the night, with Myriah Noodle-Hayward chipping in 11 points for the EHS cause Thursday; Venise Govan and Faith Liljegren led the Kahoks with six points each.

Next up for the Tigers is a 7:30 p.m. Tuesday home game against Belleville East, then a 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7 road game at Belleville West.

