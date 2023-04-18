GODFREY - Some may or may not know this, but C.W. “Zeke" Jabusch, the president of the North Godfrey-Alton Business Council, is an Eagle Scout. That is why a fellow Eagle Scout - Martez Moore, the Greater St. Louis Area Council Boy Scouts Of America Director of Field Service and the key speaker at the recent North Alton-Godfrey Business Council - deeply touched his heart.

Martez discussed his upbringing in Memphis and how Scouting literally made him into the person he is today. Jabusch has a similar feeling and believes the principles he learned as an Eagle stayed with him for the rest of his existence.

“Martez really brought back memories for me,” Jabusch said. “His presentation talked about leadership and how it relates to your life. I think he did a great job. I think everybody was moved by his comments.”

Kevin Botterbush, shown above, is also an Eagle Scout and was in attendance at the meeting. He was the district chairman of the Piasa Bird District at one time. He is part of the Order Of The Arrow. He has also received a Silver Beaver Award, a distinguished service honor in Scouts for volunteers. He sat next to Martez at the function.

"I read his article out of a Tennessee affiliate and thought Martez is a good example of what Scouting does and that is taking young boys and girls and turning them into leaders," Botterbush said, who thought he would be an excellent presenter for North Alton-Godfrey Business Council. "The Scouts also teach good character which is what is needed in our society and helps develop who is going to lead us in the future. It not only teaches leadership and keeps kids out of trouble but that success comes with failures and not to give up.

"I was involved in Scouting as young as four years old when I tagged along with my brother and dad to their Scout meetings and trip."

Botterbush's sons are also Eagle Scouts and also members of the Order Of The Arrow.

Jabusch said one of Martez's most moving parts of his presentation was the fact he quit Scouting three different times and each time he came back with the renewed spirit that he was going to make it work. His lasting goal was to become an Eagle Scout and by age 12 had fulfilled the requirements, but one of the Scout leaders wanted him to spend two more years in leadership capacities before he was recognized with the honor. However, through his undeniable commitment, Martez was recognized as an Eagle.

Martez said in his mind Scouting gave him a chance to be exposed to and experience the world in ways he would not have been able to and allowed him to become the person he is today.

Article continues after sponsor message

“So many people have a similar story, but I think the difference for me is after my cousin and father died, it provided me with resources to navigate through my young life," he said. "My mentors from Scouting gave me tools to move over the dangers and barriers I encountered.”

Martez lost his cousin when he was 10 or 11 years old - his cousin was five years older than him and killed in Memphis.

Jabusch said in Scouting a person obtains skills and various merit badges from things like canoeing, rowing, or basket weaving as examples. The badges are much more advanced in current times he said. Jabusch said he had never cooked before and Scouting taught him that skill and he still enjoys cooking even today.

“You can tell Martez loves his role in Scouting,” Jabusch said. “His presentation was just outstanding.”

Martez also was a U.S. Marine after he graduated through the Scouting ranks. He said between both the Marine Corps and time in Scouts he learned and has had opportunities to lead.

Now, Martez is spending time in a job he said he truly loves, hopefully inspiring others to follow the course he did as a Scout and if nothing else be good future citizens of this country. Martez's position as Director Of Field Service is so important for this region and after three years, he has been highly successful at reaching youth around the region on both sides of the river.

Botterbush said Martez's opening poem that he started the presentation about "building bridges" was a great story of Scouting and what Scouting does to build bridges for the future.

"Martez is an inspiration we should look up to," Botterbush said.

The North Godfrey-Alton Business Council, an all-volunteer, not-for-profit, was founded in 1945. It has no geographic boundaries and there are members from Alton and Godfrey and Jerseyville, Edwardsville and Waterloo. Members are welcome throughout the area. The next North Godfrey-Alton meeting is May 9. Each month, the North Alton-Godfrey Business Council has guest speakers.

More like this: