Name: Marshall Gregory Kruse

Parents: Lacey and Sebastian of Wood River

Birth weight: 5 lbs 4 oz

Birth Length: 18 inches

Time : 2:22 PM

Date: 11/2/2015

Hospital: OSF St. Anthony's

Siblings: Brooklyn (7), Karmen (3), Marley (1)

Grand parents: Bil Sanders of Bethalto, Tracey Bryant of Bethalto and Kara Kruse of Roxana

Great-Grandparents: Shirlyn Memaster of Wood River, Mike Bryant of Bethalto, Pat and Gary Kruse of Wood River

