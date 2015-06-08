First row (seated left to right): Taylor Stelbrink, Caytline Beemer, Kendal Davis, Jerra LaPlant, Josie Hudson and Josie LaPlant Second row (standing left to right): Kate Jones, Carly Daniels, Kassidy Bowman, McKennah Youngblood and Kari Krueger Third row (standing left to right): Stan Hudson, Kim Marshall, Keith Krueger, Gary Goetten and Angela Sullivan

Jerseyville Little League is proud to be selected as the 2015 Chevy Youth Baseball Program sponsored by Marshall Chevrolet-Buick-GMC. The league received some equipment, most notably a pop-up tent, and a $500 donation that will go directly back into the program. Kim Marshall, owner of Marshall Chevrolet-Buick-GMC, along with Stan Hudson, general manager, presented the check to Angela Sullivan, League President, and Gary Goetten, Commissioner of Public Properties, on Wednesday, June 3 at Dolan Park. Also, pictured are the Little League Softball 10U Panthers, led by Coach Keith Krueger.

On Saturday, June 6, the league took part in the Chevy Youth Baseball Test Drive Fundraiser at the dealership and successfully completed over 20 test drives. For each test drive (up to 20), the dealership donated $25 back to the league. Because of this, the league will be presented with another $500 check from Marshall Chevrolet-Buick-GMC at a later date. The same day, the league held a Scrub 'a Dub Car Wash at the dealership. League players and parents worked hard and raised an additional $600 from the car wash donations and concession stand.

