Jerseyville Little League is the proud recipient of the 2014 Chevy Youth

Baseball Program sponsored by Marshall Chevrolet-Buick-GMC. The league
received some equipment, most notably a new pitching safety screen for the
batting cage, and a $500 donation that will go directly back into the
program. Kim Marshall, owner of Marshall Chevrolet-Buick-GMC, along with
Greg Burton, sales manager, presented the check to Angela Sullivan, League
President, and Glen Ketchum, Commissioner of Public Properties, on Monday,
June 9 at Dolan Park. Also, pictured are the Little League 10U Dr. Pepper
and 12U Bullets Teams.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

 

Earlier in the season, the league took part in the Chevy Youth Baseball Test
Drive Fundraiser at the dealership and successfully completed 20 test
drives. Because of this the league will be presented with another $500 check
from Marshall Chevrolet-Buick-GMC at a later date.

 

 

Article continues after sponsor message

First row (seated left to right): Blake Carey, Camden Tallman, Trenton
Decker, Drake Goetten, Gabe Hutchins, Zachary Wargo and Adam Coffman

 

Second row (kneeling left to right): Garret Smith, Cody Miller, Nate Bick,
Austin Hayes, Collin Jones, Logan Schultz, Sam Lamer and Ethan Curry

 

Third row (left to right): Jeremy Rowling, Alex Coffman, Ethan Eickoff,
Matthew Wargo, Michael McDonald, Jacob Dunham, Brady Bilyou and Owen Goetten

 

Fourth row (left to right): Glen Ketchum, Angela Sullivan, Shawn Jones,
Kenny Smith and Jeremy Coffman

More like this:

Sep 6, 2023 - Copeland, Roth Score In First Half Of Extra Time, Marquette Holds Off McGivney In Gateway Metro Match 2-0

May 23, 2023 - Spring All-Gateway Metro Conference Teams Announced, Various Players From Metro-East, McGivney, Marquette, Maryville, Bunker Hill Named To Teams

Aug 15, 2023 - Organizer Hamilton: Summer Volleyball League 2023 Rates A Big Success

Mar 30, 2023 - Explorers Blank McGivney To Pick Up First Conference Win

Sep 11, 2023 - City Gives Up Another Road Lead, Escapes LA With A Draw

 