Jerseyville Little League is the proud recipient of the 2014 Chevy Youth

Baseball Program sponsored by Marshall Chevrolet-Buick-GMC. The league

received some equipment, most notably a new pitching safety screen for the

batting cage, and a $500 donation that will go directly back into the

program. Kim Marshall, owner of Marshall Chevrolet-Buick-GMC, along with

Greg Burton, sales manager, presented the check to Angela Sullivan, League

President, and Glen Ketchum, Commissioner of Public Properties, on Monday,

June 9 at Dolan Park. Also, pictured are the Little League 10U Dr. Pepper

and 12U Bullets Teams.

Earlier in the season, the league took part in the Chevy Youth Baseball Test

Drive Fundraiser at the dealership and successfully completed 20 test

drives. Because of this the league will be presented with another $500 check

from Marshall Chevrolet-Buick-GMC at a later date.

First row (seated left to right): Blake Carey, Camden Tallman, Trenton

Decker, Drake Goetten, Gabe Hutchins, Zachary Wargo and Adam Coffman

Second row (kneeling left to right): Garret Smith, Cody Miller, Nate Bick,

Austin Hayes, Collin Jones, Logan Schultz, Sam Lamer and Ethan Curry

Third row (left to right): Jeremy Rowling, Alex Coffman, Ethan Eickoff,

Matthew Wargo, Michael McDonald, Jacob Dunham, Brady Bilyou and Owen Goetten

Fourth row (left to right): Glen Ketchum, Angela Sullivan, Shawn Jones,

Kenny Smith and Jeremy Coffman

