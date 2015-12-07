Marshall Chevy Buick GMC shows thanks to JCHS with donation
JERSEYVILLE - Marshall Chevy Buick GMC of Jerseyville showed thanks to Jersey Community High School for their partnership with their "Show your Community Spirit Contest!" with a $300 donation to the school. Marshall Chevy Buick had over 1,000 people visit their website and cast their vote. Here are the results.
CHS - 1st Place - 265 votes
Brussels - 2nd Place - 221
Calhoun - 3rd Place - 178
North Greene - 4th Place - 150
Greenfield - 5th Place - 129
Southwestern - 6th Place - 90
Carrollton - 7th Place - 88
Being presented with a $300 check in the photo is Lisa Schuenke, Principal, JCHS and Greg Burton, Marshall Chevy Buick representative.
