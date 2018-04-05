EDWARDSVILLE - Despite some tough rainy weather conditions, work is still going strong on the new Marriott Complex Suites in Edwardsville.

The Starbucks next to what will be the new Marriott Complex Suites is busy each day with customers.

The new hotel is expected to have 92 rooms that are larger than a typical hotel room. Recent work has been intense with the outside of the structure with the windows.

Marriott Hotel Suites are nearly everywhere throughout North America and the world with more than 2,200 locations. The suites typically provide room to work more efficiently and have convenient and must-have amenities. Those amenities typically include complimentary Wi-Fi and breakfast, as well as 24-hour markets with food and snacks, business centers, fitness centers, and pools.

