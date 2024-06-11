QUINCY - Quincy University released its Dean's List for the Spring 2024 semester. Honorees must earn a semester grade point average of at least 3.5 (on a 4.0 scale) to be included in the biannual Dean's List. In total, 425 students received the honor during the Spring 2024 semester.

The area students on the Dean's List are as follows:

HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME

Godfrey, IL

Alyssa Marquis

Granite City, IL

Emmi Hogan

Jerseyville, IL

Ryleigh Jones

Founded in 1860 by Franciscan friars, Quincy University is a small Catholic university emphasizing the sciences, liberal arts and the professions. Quincy University offers undergraduate, graduate and adult education programs integrating practical experience and Franciscan values.

